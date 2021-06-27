You may not notice if you're just watching the Fast Saga for the heists, car stunts, and biceps instead of plot, but the films jump back in time pretty significantly if you watch them in release order — primarily so that Sung Kang could continue playing the fan-favorite character Han and hang out with the family after the character seemingly died at the end of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Midway through the series, Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw claimed responsibility for Han's death and ended the extended flashback. So, while Tokyo Drift was the third film released in the franchise, the correct chronological order of the films is (deep breath): The Fast and the Furious, 2, Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Furious 7, Fate of the Furious, and F9: The Fast Saga or 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 3, 7, 8, 9.