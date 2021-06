In early June, Bell was taken into Cleveland police custody and charged with attempted endangerment of a child (a felony) and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (a misdemeanor). The arrest was based on an alleged incident involving the actor and a 15-year-old Canadian girl in Ohio; the teenager claimed that at one of Bell's December 2017 performances, he had allegedly "violated his duty of care" and "created risk of harm" to her. Further investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police revealed that the underaged girl and Bell had been in contact for some time before the concert, and he had engaged in an inappropriate, sexual conversation with her via social media.