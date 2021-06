Black Hair Salons & The White House Are Teaming Up To Get People Vaccinated

For example, in 2002, Stephen B. Thomas, PhD, founded the Health Advocates In-Reach and Research Campaign ( HAIR ). The campaign joined forces with the University of Maryland Center for Health Equity in 2010 with the goal of making beauty salons and barbershops “relevant portals for health education and delivery of public health and medical services in the community” in Prince George’s County, Maryland. At Simply Erinn’s Unisex Hair Salon in Cambridge, Massachusetts, there’s Community Conversations: Sister to Sister, a monthly gathering that started when a client, board-certified genetic counselor Dita Obler , noticed that women would give each other advice on health issues based on their own experiences. (This isn’t uncommon; sitting in the shampoo bowl or stylist chair, you might chime in to any conversation happening around you.) Obler, now the initiative’s co-founder and executive officer, saw it as an opportunity to create a time in the salon to have dialogues about women’s health with doctors and medical professionals. “There aren’t many places where we can talk about our issues and concerns and how they affect us,” Erinn Pearson, the salon’s owner, said. “Not everybody understands — but we understand each other.”