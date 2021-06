Bath & Body Works Just Announced Its Biggest Sale Of The Summer

If you're looking for shopping suggestions, we'd recommend starting with the new-in scents for summer. For something beach-y with a hint of citrus, grab the new three-wick candle in Island Margarita and pop it on your coffee table for a vacation vibe without leaving your living room . Or try the sweeter options, like Cotton Candy Clouds and Blackberry & Basil, available in jumbo body lotions and shower gels perfect for summer-izing your current shower routine. However you shop, don't drag your feet about it, because $12 candle sales don't happen every day, and you won't find another deal this good until we're talking PSL season.