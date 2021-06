A Basketball Wives OG Is Leaving After 9 Seasons — For Better Or Worse

Reality TV is supposed to give us everything except reality, but real life steps in when cast favorites decide to step out of the drama. This week, Basketball Wives’ Evelyn Lozada announced her departure from the show after 9 seasons. "I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things," Lozada told E!’s “Just the Sip” podcast of her departure, "It’s been a hard decision because I could [continue to appear on the show] with my eyes closed." Lozada says the show's lack of "positive energy" was a part of her decision to leave after more than ten years despite being one of only two of the original cast members. She doesn't acknowledge, in her interview, that maybe she was responsible for some of the show's most dramatic moments. Whether you hate her, love her, or fall somewhere in the middle, you can't deny her impact on the show's legacy.