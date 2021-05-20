There’s Always Been A Shortage Of Therapists. The Pandemic Made It Worse

Jessi Beyer, 22, began her search for a therapist six weeks ago. Since then, she’s found just eight therapists who ticked all of her boxes. “Three of them wouldn't accept my insurance and four of them weren't accepting new clients,” she tells Refinery29. “I'm still waiting to hear back from the remaining one therapist.” Their experience tracks with Macnair’s, unfortunately. “I own a group practice and I have about 40 clinicians, and all of us are booked,” she says. “We were doing well before the pandemic, but every time I take on somebody new, their caseload is full in a week. I took somebody new on Monday, and by Thursday she had a full caseload. That is a record.”