Because that’s such a nightmare for me, I wanted to be in control, and I knew what kind of sound I wanted to have. I knew what kind of music I wanted to make. Even though I was still finding my sound at the time, I was very sure that would not happen to me. I started working a lot of odd jobs and investing and funding my own things so that if things didn’t work out, the only person I could blame was myself. And I was okay with that. Because I always had this mindset, I knew I needed this budget to create the ideas that I had. I started learning about distribution deals and licensing deals and I was able to work with The Orchard. They distribute my music for me. And with the incredible people featured on my album or who worked on my album, I wanted to give them the percentage and credit they deserved, even though I didn’t have a record label backing me. It’s a lot of work, because even with Jasmine and The Orchard, you still have to function like your own label. You still have to budget everything.