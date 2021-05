Billy Porter Comes Out As HIV Positive: “I’m The Healthiest I’ve Been In My Entire Life”

For years he thought about sharing his status, but he couldn’t bring himself to do it. He feared marginalization and retaliation, but he also couldn’t bear the thought of telling his mother . “My shame was really connected to my relationship with my mother and my ex-relationship with the church,” Porter explained. “My mother had been through so much already, so much persecution by her religious community because of my queerness, that I just didn’t want her to have to live through their ‘I told you so’s.’ I didn’t want to put her through that. I was embarrassed. I was ashamed. I was the statistic that everybody said I would be.”