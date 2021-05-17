The Paralympics Are 100 Days Away — Here Are The Athletes To Watch

The Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games are 100 days away, on August 24, and the athletes are officially in intense training mode in preparation. The Games are always an exciting and high-energy time, but this year, many of the athletes are more stoked than usual. After last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic, this year feels almost like a redemption tour.
To help get you hyped for the 2021 Paralympics, we asked several Team U.S.A. Paralympians about their favorite workouts, and how they feel to be finally competing after a stressful and world-altering year.
The Tokyo Paralympics begin August 24th on NBC.