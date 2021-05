Absolutely No One Wants An “Instagram For Kids”

Many of us were unaware of Instagram for kids (thankfully), which was actually announced around two months ago. Zuckerberg confirmed the plan during a March 25 congressional hearing, and the same month, a Facebook spokesperson told USA Today that the app was “in its very early stages” and would hopefully “help kids keep up with their friends, discover new hobbies and interests, and more.” The spokesperson likened it to Messenger Kids, a similar Facebook-esque app designed for children. It’s worth noting that Messenger Kids was also extremely controversial when it started, and only became more concerning after a bug allowed thousands of children to enter group chats with unknown adults of all ages. (Facebook has said that the glitch was resolved.)