You Can Now Order Jo Malone Candles On Uber Eats

If Mother's Day snuck up on you this year, you might be thinking that, two days away, the gifting options are slim to none. You could go with the last-minute classic of an e-gift card, or buy something that will arrive late. Starting today, there's a third (easier, and arguably better) option: You can express order mom her favorite beauty products and have them Ubered straight to her doorstep on Sunday.
This Mother's Day weekend, Estée Lauder is launching a new partnership with Uber Eats and Postmates, allowing you to use either food-delivery platform to shop two classically chic (and mother-approved) labels, Jo Malone London and Origins. As of today, May 7th, anyone located near a Jo Malone London or Origins store can shop the brands via their Uber or Postmates app and receive their order in as little as 30 minutes. The product selections are curated, but the most popular Jo Malone candles — Lime Basil & Mandarin and English Pear & Freesia — are available for express order on the apps.
Better still, the partnership between Estée Lauder and Uber is not exclusive to the holiday weekend: Origins and Jo Malone London will be permanent marketplace fixtures in the Uber and Postmates apps. Consider your candle-gifting game changed from now through forever.