The Mitchells Vs. The Machines Voice Cast Includes A Beloved Celebrity Duo

There’s no denying we're all hopelessly addicted to technology. But what would happen if those devices had the will (and means) to turn on us? That’s precisely what Netflix’s newest animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines seeks to explore. The story centers around Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) and her family, who embark on a road trip, but ultimately find themselves tasked with saving the world from a robot apocalypse. Sure, they aren’t the heroes you would expect to turn to in a time of crisis — for starters, they have zero experience and no superpowers to speak of. Yet if the cast of The Mitchells vs. The Machines tells you anything, it’s that regardless of how this robot apocalypse shakes out, there are definitely going to be a few laughs along the way.