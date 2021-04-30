The Mitchells Vs. The Machines Voice Cast Includes A Beloved Celebrity Duo

There’s no denying we're all hopelessly addicted to technology. But what would happen if those devices had the will (and means) to turn on us? That’s precisely what Netflix’s newest animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines seeks to explore. The story centers around Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) and her family, who embark on a road trip, but ultimately find themselves tasked with saving the world from a robot apocalypse. Sure, they aren’t the heroes you would expect to turn to in a time of crisis — for starters, they have zero experience and no superpowers to speak of. Yet if the cast of The Mitchells vs. The Machines tells you anything, it’s that regardless of how this robot apocalypse shakes out, there are definitely going to be a few laughs along the way.
From numerous Saturday Night Live alums to stars from both Broad City and The Crown, the voice cast behind The Mitchells vs. The Machines is chock-full of comedic gold. But make no mistake, this story also has a lot of heart. "This is a very personal movie about my very weird family," director Mike Rianda told Entertainment Weekly about the project in January 2021. "I tried to think about the two things that I loved the most, which was my crazy family… and also killer robots."
But before we all start having collective nightmares about Siri, here’s a breakdown of all the characters you can expect to meet along the way and the actors playing them.