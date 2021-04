So, How Is It Really? Loverboy Espresso Martini and Spritzes

The Loverboy spritzes — canned aromatic cocktails made with orange wine — have been so heavily featured on this season of Summer House it felt only right to start there. First up was their original spritz, Blueberry Lemon, a citrusy-fruity flavor “kissed with basil.” Before we even tasted it, Olivia commented on the Amanda-designed packaging: “The design is sexy and cool and great for Instagram.” After gawking for a minute at the pretty cans, we dove in. I’d had this one before, but it somehow tasted better than I remembered— like a Shirley Temple, but a bit lighter. The sweetness was perfectly balanced with the tartness of the lemon, though neither Olivia nor I could taste the basil — not that we really minded. By the end of the evening we had decided this was the best of the spritzes and my favorite drink of the night.