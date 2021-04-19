Target’s Latest Collab Features Christopher John Rogers & RIXO — & Is Under-$60

Just under a year after debuting Target’s Designer Dress Collection, a 70-piece collaborative line of sundresses by Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez, and LoveShackFancy, the retailer announced the sophomore lineup — and it doesn’t disappoint. Target tapped fashion’s buzziest brands Christopher John Rogers, RIXO, and ALEXIS.
For the collection, each of the designers was tasked with creating a collection of summer dresses in their signature styles — think: art-inspired silhouettes from CJR, bold prints by RIXO, and vacation-ready pieces by ALEXIS — that would fit amongst Target’s lineup of affordable and wearable dresses. Each succeeded with flying colors (literally, it’s like a color bomb went off in aisle seven), taking big sleeves, ruffles, and asymmetric details off the runway and into your neighborhood Target, where every piece is available in sizes XXS to 4X — making it the brand’s most size-inclusive designer collaboration to date — and costs less than $60.
Sound too good to be true? Apparently, the designers think so, too. ALEXIS' Alexis Barbara Isaias called the opportunity to create a line of dresses for Target’s massive audience “a dream come true,” as did Rogers, who said that his goal for the collection was to help wearers “across the country feel their most authentic” and “self-expressive.” The CFDA-winning designer also expressed the thrill over being included in the long list of designers who’ve partnered with Target in the past, including Alexander McQueen, Proenza Schouler, Jean Paul Gaultier, Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, and more: “I'm excited to be a part of that legacy.”
“For more than 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry, and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today,” said Jill Sando, Target’s EVP and CMO. “With this collection, we’re celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses.”
Target’s second Designer Dress Collection will be sold at Target.com and in select Target stores starting later this spring. Until then, we’ll be busy planning out which dresses we’re going to buy (hint: it’s all of them).