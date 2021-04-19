This Taurus Season, Things Are Going To Get Really Intense

Today, the sun is moving into stable, dependable Taurus. The theme for this season is growth. And while the overall energy may be a big shift from what we experienced during fiery, impulsive Aries season, this month promises to be no less transformative.
"The sun in Taurus is a time to become steady on our feet, get grounded, and turn our attention to more material concerns," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "This represents the second sign of spring when the seed begins to grow, and our new beginnings from the previous month should start to show some growth."
Advertisement
This season will bring sensuality, creativity, and inflexibility to our lives, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck — and good things are about to happen. "We will deal with matters in a more stubborn and inflexible way, which will help bring us towards our dreams," Stardust says. "The upside to this transit is that we will not veer from our innate artistry and visions. This means that we’ll be more creative and driven towards what we want to give to the world on our terms." Taurus is all about prioritizing what you want — so be a little selfish this month.
The season of the Bull is all about taking action and being productive, which is a welcome vibe switch from impulsive and wildly creative Aries season. Madi Murphy, astrologer and founder of The Cosmic Revolution, says that now is all about enjoying the process. "During this time, we all have permission to take our time and bring a little bit more mindfulness to our magic," she says. "Taurus also prefers quality over quantity, so it may be time to do some editing of any projects that don’t totally light you up. Strength and concentration are the superpowers available to you right now."
You heard her: As much as possible, de-prioritize all of the tasks on your to-do list that don't speak to your soul or spark your creative fire. That way, you can focus on completing the things that really matter to you — and you'll be more likely to knock those tasks out of the park too.
Advertisement
While things will move along a bit more lackadaisically compared to when we're in Aries season, this particular Taurus season is more charged up than usual. "This Taurus season is set to be a wild ride," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. "During this time, both the sun and Mercury will be forming intense connections with Uranus and Black Moon Lilith in Taurus, as well as Saturn in Aquarius, bringing surprises, obstacles, and endings."
Montúfar says that this intensity will be especially noticeable during the April 26 Super Full Moon in Scorpio — so mark your calendars, because it "will bring an important situation to a climax," she notes.
The major thing to watch out for this month is stubbornness: Be aware of getting in your own way. "The shadow side of Taurus can keep us digging our heels into our comfort zones, old habits, or our opinions of the 'right way' to do things," warns Murphy. "Releasing control over the small details is a tip that will go a long way when we are working with Taurean energy." If you work on striking that balance, Taurus season will be yours for the taking.