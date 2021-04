Considering the Yeti is gracing The Masked Singer stage with his presence six weeks into the season, it would be nice if the show gave us some extra clues to play catch up. But instead, the Yeti’s introduction might be the most vague set of clues so far this season. The song choice and dance moves give him a slightly old-school vibe which suggests he became successful in the ‘90s or 2000s. Let’s look at some stars from those eras and see if we can narrow down who just shook up this season of The Masked Singer.