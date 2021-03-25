The wackiest reality show on television is getting wilder — The Masked Singer has been overhauled for season 5. First, the premiere opened with the announcement that actress and comedian Niecy Nash would temporarily replace Nick Cannon. Then, the show revealed a series of “game-changing” additions (the panel’s apparent buzz word for this season), some of which only the audience is aware of.
In recent Masked Singer seasons, the contestants have been separated into three groups of six until the groups eventually merge. For season 5, one of the new twists is the introduction of wild card contestants. Their appearances have been teased since the first episode, but the show is being so secretive that we don’t know what they look like or how exactly they will face off against their Group A and B competitors. We learned about the wildcards from Cluedle-Doo, a mysterious masked rooster who gives us special clues and points out hints we might have missed. It isn’t clear who he is or why he is here, but random surprises are always welcomed on this show.
Since there will be a few wildcard characters, there aren’t as many masked singers taking the stage this season. But based on the talented entertainers’ performances so far, the Golden Mask is anyone’s for the taking.
Let’s look at all the celebs still in the running to walk away with the trophy.