Did You Get The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine? Don’t Panic, Here’s What To Know

Some experts say the fact that the CDC and FDA have called for a pause on the J&J vaccine is a sign that our health systems are working, and of how seriously the agencies are taking safety. “This tells me that any possible adverse effects are getting reported up the chain of a command,” says Paul Pottinger , MD, a professor specializing in infectious disease at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “Those six cases, it’s a little less than one in a million, it’s incredibly rare, but the agencies are hitting pause so they can look at the data and decide if the association is true…. The overall safety of the vaccine has been shown to be strong, and the effectiveness is still very strong, so I’m hopeful the pause will be lifted so they can start getting the vaccine out and saving lives .”