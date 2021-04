According to Deadline, writer and executive producer Michael Colton was inspired by his own life to create the series. He compiled a cast of talented comedy actors to bring his story to the screen — including '90s and '00s fave Topher Grace , who's also an executive producer. For most of these stars, the show was just another chance to stretch their comedy wings, but for a couple, it's giving them a chance to dive into the comedy world in a real way for the first time.