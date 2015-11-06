Don't get us wrong. We really dug That '70s Show. As far as a potential cast reunion goes, though, we're not exactly clamoring for it. For one, based on our calculations, the action would move up to 1989, and we all remember how well That '80s Show did. Secondly, it kind of feels like there already has been a cast reunion. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got married and had a baby. They still hang out with Wilmer Valderrama. To ask for more just feels greedy.
It's just as well, then, that
Eric Foreman Topher Grace has pretty much put the kibosh on rumors of a reunion to mark the 10th anniversary of the show's ending. In an interview with HuffPost Live, the Truth actor was helpful enough to give a detailed rundown of each former castmate's resume, citing Laura Prepon's role on Orange is the New Black, Valderrama's work in Minority Report (and a million other TV projects), Kunis' movie star and mom status, and Kutcher's plans to develop a series for Netflix with Danny Masterson. All of this is to say, of course, that they're just really, really busy.
When asked if a reunion would happen, Grace responded with "probably not."
"Everyone seems really busy," he added, but then added that it's not completely a lost cause.
"We'd love to do it," he enthused. "I'd love to do it. I'd be down to do it."
So, that's one. Anyone else? Anyone?
Grace also shared his thoughts about seeing Kelso and Jackie get together in real life.
"It was surprising for all of us, yeah, just because that wasn't a thing then [during the show]," he said. "If you think about it, it's all like high school. We actually were playing high school students, and it would be like if two of your great friends from high school grew up, went to college, had jobs and then actually got together. It's so cool."
Too sweet. Watch his full interview below as you crank up the Aerosmith.
It's just as well, then, that
When asked if a reunion would happen, Grace responded with "probably not."
"Everyone seems really busy," he added, but then added that it's not completely a lost cause.
"We'd love to do it," he enthused. "I'd love to do it. I'd be down to do it."
So, that's one. Anyone else? Anyone?
Grace also shared his thoughts about seeing Kelso and Jackie get together in real life.
"It was surprising for all of us, yeah, just because that wasn't a thing then [during the show]," he said. "If you think about it, it's all like high school. We actually were playing high school students, and it would be like if two of your great friends from high school grew up, went to college, had jobs and then actually got together. It's so cool."
Too sweet. Watch his full interview below as you crank up the Aerosmith.
Advertisement