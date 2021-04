How To Support Your Favorite Potters From Great Pottery Throw Down Season 4

Grab your favorite apron (make sure it’s one that can get dirty), and settle in because we’re about to throw down — pottery, that is. If you’re new to the world of competitive pottery making and The Great Pottery Throw Down , don’t worry, no clay is actually in the making of season 4. But, the potters really are about to forcefully place heaps of clay down on their designated pottery wheel, kinda in a throwing motion, hence “throw down.” Also, dating back centuries, the word “throw” translated to "to turn" or "to twist" which the potters are also doing. Anyway, the spiritual sibling to The Great British Bake Off is back, but instead of biscuits and bread, contestants are making egg cups, and perfecting their skills with Sgraffito and Nerikomi techniques.