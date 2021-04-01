How To Support Your Favorite Potters From Great Pottery Throw Down Season 4

At the end of each episode, one potter is crowned the winter, while sadly one goes home. And while it’s a competition, you’d be surprised by how many times people cry, not because they’re sad, but because they’re so overwhelmed with joy for others and their beautiful creations (looking at you, judge Keith Brymer Jones). So if you’re in the mood for a feel-good show where everyone actually likes each other and roots for the underdog time and time again, go ahead and get cozy. There are few things more pure in this world than when the potters share a group hug.