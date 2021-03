A Guide To All The Humans In Godzilla Vs. King Kong

Godzilla vs. King Kong includes plenty of jaw-dropping fights between its titular monsters, but the movie is also continuing the stories from the rest of the Monsterverse: Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island , and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. This blockbuster-sized conclusion to the saga finds Dr. Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård) and Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) on a voyage to return Kong to his homeland. Unfortunately, they run into a thoroughly ticked off Godzilla along the way, and surprise! It turns out the unlikely duo have a long-standing beef that goes back centuries.