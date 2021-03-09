Peeps Makeup Is Here To Delight Us Until Spring Arrives

Easter candy is highly underrated when it comes to seasonal treats. Peppermint bark and pumpkin-shaped Reese's just can't hold a candle to pastel M&Ms and majestic chocolate bunnies — a sentiment that Hipdot seems to share. To celebrate spring's imminent arrival, the beauty brand dreamed up one of the sweetest collabs we've seen to date: Peeps x Hipdot. It's a limited-edition drop consisting of one six-pan pressed pigment palette and a four-piece set of fluffy makeup sponges that are shaped like our favorite marshmallow chicks.
The $16 palette features a mix of neutral and bright shades in a variety of matte and shimmer finishes. (Note: The two pink shades are not meant to be used around the immediate eye area.) Although it's currently sold out à la carte, you can still snag the delightful makeup creation as part of a $40 bundle with the sponge set (which retails for $24). Want to take a closer look before adding them to your spring-cart haul? Peep the full collection below.
