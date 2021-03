Raya & The Last Dragon Introduces Disney’s First Southeast Asian Princess With Great Care

What resulted is the story of Raya ( voiced by Kelly Marie Tran ), an 18-year-old girl who goes on a quest to find the last dragon, Sisu ( voiced by Awkwafina ), to save her people from a dark evil that transforms humans into stone. Along the way, she must also unite the five lands of the fictional and of Kumandra — Heart, Fang, Spine, Talon, and Tail — which reflect the many Southeast Asian countries that inspired the film . "One of the things that moved [directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada] the most and made the team really want to ground the inspiration of the film in Southeast Asia was the sense of community that they encountered, the sense of 'we,' the importance of 'we' over 'I,'" Shurer told The Hollywood Reporter.