Trevante Rhodes Is Still Very Conflicted About Playing Jimmy Fletcher In Billie Holiday

“I read a few books,” the 31-year-old actor said. “I more gifted myself the opportunity to try to put myself into his shoes and to really take in his influences, whether it be musically or the famous people of that time. Because in one of the books I read [I found] that's something that he really prided himself on, his ability to really maneuver and be whoever he needed to be in any situation, whether it was with someone who was the ritziest or someone who was in the slums.”