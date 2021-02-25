Throughout the series, you hear contemporary upbeat dance tracks, tender romantic songs, and some '90s and early '00s classics from Georgia's childhood. There are also a few made up songs that sadly don't exist online yet, like the fictional tunes from the school play Sing Sing — an obvious rip-off of Chicago — and the sweet lullaby that Ginny's dad sings for her. But luckily, the original song that Hunter sings for Ginny made the cut on the official soundtrack. Who knows, maybe he will go viral twice?