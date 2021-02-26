There’s More To The End of Ginny & Georgia Season 1 Than Meets The Eye

But there's somehow more. At the end of the season, Cordova learns that Georgia was married when she was a teenager in New Orleans. That man is now a missing person. He likely met the same fate as Kenny, because when Georgia has her friend help with Kenny's body, she mentions that she needs him to help her like he "did in New Orleans," with the man we later learn is Anthony Green (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll). Georgia married him to prove she was stable enough to care for Ginny so the state would let her keep her daughter, but he was abusive and controlling too, and it seems Georgia — who was a victim of her step-father's abuse as a pre-teen — thought there was no way out besides killing him.