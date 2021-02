Soon, they were both forced to reckon with the reality that the virus was all too real. In his actual life, Davies got through it with his best friend Jill Nalder by his side. In It's a Sin, he based the character of Jill Baxter (Lydia West) on Nalder. Jill is the only woman living with the guys at their "Pink Palace" apartment, which also existed in real life. " It was fantastic ," Nalder told the BBC. "Most of it was pink. Pink curtains, a big pink dralon sofa and even a massive pink drain." But as decadent as their apartment may have been, the lives of the people living in it would soon be turned upside down. During the HIV/AIDS crisis, Nalder did what she could to comfort her sick and dying friends — much like Jill does in the series. "She was that woman in London literally holding the hands of the dying," Davies said to the NYT. "She's the real deal." In the series, Nalder appears the fictional Jill's mom.