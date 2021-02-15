The Celebrity Voices You’ll Hear On The Great North

Bob’s Burgers fans, it’s time to take a chilly trip to meet a warm family. The Great North, a new animated sitcom from Wendy Molyneux-Logelin and Lizzie Molyneux (who have written for Bob’s Burgers since 2012), focuses on the Tobin family, who live in a remote Alaskan fishing town. Beef Tobin (Nick Offerman) is a single dad and father of four who is trying to support his family the best he can — even though he’s averse to change. He won’t even accept that his wife has left the family, instead pretending for years she has died. Like the Belchers from Bob’s Burgers, the Tobin family is tight-knit and deeply involved in their quirky, unusual community.
In addition to some familiar-looking animation (the characters are drawn Bob’s Burgers-style, lanky with pencil-thin lines and tons of solid colors), the voice cast features a slew of well-known names and newcomers in both the comedy and cartoon worlds. In addition to Offerman, Jenny Slate voices Beef’s daughter Judy, Will Forte is one of his sons, and Megan Mullally makes an appearance, of course. There are also some unexpected secondary and recurring characters, including the one and only Alanis Morissette as herself.
Click ahead to see who’s who in The Great North before it gets too cold.