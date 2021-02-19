These Beautiful Photos Celebrate Diversity In The Most Joyful Possible Way

"I took part in the Real Catwalk for a few major reasons — one being that I love my friend, KhrystyAna so much and will always support her profound initiative to help reshape a tired societal standard of beauty. I was excited to join forces with her and to help share the positive message this runway presentation holds. I also did this for myself. In my career and life, I have felt a lot of pressure to dull myself down in order to be palatable for those who might feel uncomfortable around my queerness. I have always been flamboyant and effeminate by nature, but I am also an empathetic person who naturally tries to make sure everyone around me is okay in every situation. Because of this, I don't usually express myself fully so as not to disrupt anyone else's peace. It is sad to me how so many people lose their peace at the very existence of queerness in another human being.