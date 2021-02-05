New Music To Know: It’s Only Up From Here

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
You made it to another weekend — time to celebrate with a lineup of fresh new drops from female artists killing the music game. This week's edition of New Music Fridays sees the return of your favorite salacious rapper, an earthy bullenrengue banger, a timely anthem for the ongoing revolution, and so much more. We're covering all our bases here, folks.
Ahead, the new music you need to know (and add to your playlists).
Olive Louise, “Nothing Is the Same”
Olive Louise's sweet falsetto in "Nothing's the Same" is a vehicle for nostalgia. And as the singer-songwriter thinks fondly of her past, you might just find yourself daydreaming about the days long gone as well.
H.E.R., "Fight for You"
A film about one of the most revered activists in American history deserves a soundtrack just as powerful, so it's no wonder that H.E.R. was tapped to lend her musical stylings to Judas & the Black Messiah. Funky and soulful, the single taps the spirit of the late Fred Hampton with a revolutionary promise: "Imma always fight for you."
Bomba Estéreo, "Agua"
Colombian group Bomba Estéreo returns with "Agua," the first of several new songs on upcoming album Deja. The flavorful new offering sees the band melding unique synths with a rich cadence of traditional sounds, enticing listeners to be one with nature once again.
MEIA, “Date Myself”
Relationships can so...cliché. Why not just date yourself? MEIA has the right idea, opting for self-love over romantic love in her new single "Date Myself."
"Maybe I'll just date myself," she sings over the song's poppy instrumental. "I do me better than anyone else."
Inayah, “Fallin”
EMPIRE artist Inayah's "Fallin" feels like a trip back to the good old days, where finding the one was as simple as catching a man's eye at your local diner. Sexy and fun, this is one love song that you won't want to get out of your head.
Cardi B, "Up"
"WAP" is a tough act to follow, but Cardi makes good on her promise to keep the bops coming with yet another freaky song and equally tantalizing visuals. Give us the album already, ma'am!