There’s At Least One True Story Behind Malcolm & Marie

"We only talked about it on the ride home, but I couldn’t stop thinking about what happens when you forget to acknowledge the contribution of someone so integral to the process," Levinson said. "That was the jumping off point, and I pushed into a realm that’s purely fictional." Levinson added the idea that Malcolm's film would be based in part on Marie's life, including her struggle with drug addiction. This allows their fight to go far beyond Malcolm not thanking Marie at the premiere, into her accusing him of using her story and under-appreciating her as a person. "How can I make the problem worse and allow it just peel back layers of their relationship?" Levinson said.