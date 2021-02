The beauty behemoth announced some significant changes to its retail lineup as part of its new MUSE platform to Magnify, Uplift, Support and Empower Black voices in the beauty industry. For starters, Ulta pledges to double the number of Black-owned brands on shelves by the end of 2021 alone. "The company will work directly with Black founders and entrepreneurs with the goal to grow brands so these beauty leaders can thrive as they continue to serve the Black community," a company spokesperson stated in a press release.