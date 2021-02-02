Ulta also tapped actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose Pattern Beauty line is sold in-stores and online, as its new Diversity and Inclusion Advisor. "In her role as Diversity and Inclusion Advisor, Ross will provide counsel and insight, and drive accountability to Ulta Beauty with a specific focus on BIPOC brand development, diverse leadership development, and supplier diversity," the company said. Ross will also be a regular member of diversity and inclusion summits to review progress and help Ulta identify new opportunities.