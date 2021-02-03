My Unlikely Obsession With Amazon’s $25 Custom T-Shirt

The process starts with a pretty standard Amazon product page, which is followed by a selection of prompts on a host of fit criteria. Amazon will then re-direct you to its app — you must have it downloaded on your phone to complete the process — and that’s when things get really futuristic. Once in the app, you’re given detailed instructions on how to document your proportions for precise fitting; propping your phone on the floor at a very specific angle, taking a full-body selfie, and using a ghost-figure outline that’s superimposed over your image as a guide. (They advise users to wear well-fitting clothes for the snapshot. I did not.) I positioned my body as if posing for an airport x-ray, waited for the self-timer beep to go off, and sent my measurements out to be analyzed.