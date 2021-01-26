January’s Full Wolf Moon May Totally Change Your Love Life

All moon phases bring a certain energy to us down here on Earth, but something about the first full moon of each year — also called the Wolf Moon, since the animals tend to be very vocal in January — feels especially important. This year, the Full Wolf Moon will occur on January 28 in the fiery sign of attention-seeking Leo. The moon rules our emotions — so be prepared for things to get dramatic.
Some of that is just because Leo is a theatrical sign. But there's a lot going on during this full moon that adds to the drama. To start, the moon will oppose Jupiter (in Aquarius) and square Mars and Uranus (both in stubborn Taurus), points out Lisa Stardust, an astrologer based in New York City. "This will bring a larger-than-life energy to the already dramatic sentiments that are brewing on the 28th," she explains. "Arguments will start out of nowhere and get bigger than normal, which may take a long time to make up from. If there ever was a time to break up in relationships in 2021, this would be it."
Venus will conjunct Pluto during this full moon too, which could also push relationships toward a crossroads, adds Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "This can be connected to obsessive thoughts and feelings directed toward relationships, love, money, and sex," she explains. "Matters may become deep and intense, and there could be issues of control, or certain things may be revealed at this time." Hale says that this energy may lead some relationships to their expiration date — but, with effort and communication, others could be transformed for the better.
There's also an intense aspect known as a T-square happening on this day, notes Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com: The moon in Leo; the sun, Jupiter, Mercury, and Saturn in Aquarius; and Mars and Uranus in Taurus are all involved. T-squares tend to highlight areas of our lives that are at odds with each other, and these planets are all in fixed signs, so the energies are especially intense, she notes. Our core values might be disturbed — but we could also be feeling particularly stubborn and unwilling to compromise, Montúfar says.
Of course, we should stand our ground around the things we really care about. But remember what Stardust said earlier about explosive arguments during this luminary? Choose your battles carefully, and know that tensions are running high right now.
All in all, this Full Wolf Moon is an eventful one. But we promise we're not joking when we say it's still a good day. January 28 is also being called the "Day of Miracles," because the Sun and Jupiter will form a conjunction in Aquarius, bringing on optimism and good luck. It may be a day of change, but that change could be incredibly positive — if you go through a breakup or a difficult conversation, it may be an overdue one. And as we approach February, there will be a huge shift in the overall astrological energy, Montúfar says. "This full moon can be an opportunity to close doors, so others can begin to open," she explains. "After all, full moons are all about peaks of energy, and therefore, endings."
And endings aren't all bad. Sometimes they're needed to create space in your life for bigger, better things to come in. Whatever ends — or is reborn — during this time may very well set the tone for how the rest of your 2021 goes. It's only up from here!