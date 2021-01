January’s Full Wolf Moon May Totally Change Your Love Life

All in all, this Full Wolf Moon is an eventful one. But we promise we're not joking when we say it's still a good day. January 28 is also being called the " Day of Miracles ," because the Sun and Jupiter will form a conjunction in Aquarius, bringing on optimism and good luck. It may be a day of change, but that change could be incredibly positive — if you go through a breakup or a difficult conversation, it may be an overdue one. And as we approach February, there will be a huge shift in the overall astrological energy, Montúfar says. "This full moon can be an opportunity to close doors, so others can begin to open," she explains. "After all, full moons are all about peaks of energy, and therefore, endings."