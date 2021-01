What Is Going On With Kylie Jenner’s Water Pressure?

I have spent a lot of time thinking about the Kardashian-Jenner's various homes. After having seen these houses on my TV screen, in magazine spreads, and all over social media, I've become quite familiar with them — as has pretty much anyone else who has ever been online. None of these spaces are particularly warm and inviting; full of gleaming marble, glossy tile, and — in the case of Kim's home — minimal use of furniture or color, they just aren't cozy. They're also mostly interchangeable, with their ubiquitous Tracey Emin neon sculptures that would surely give me a migraine if I stared at them too long. Then again, just thinking too much about how all Kardashian West houseguests have to wear fabric booties over their shoes when visiting that "minimal monastery " gives me a headache too. Even their kids' cribs were made of hard, clear lucite , and their cookie jars are organized in a way that makes snacking feel like a no-no. No number of Hermès throws could convince me I'd ever feel at home in any of these places. And yet, I've never felt that unwelcoming vibe more strongly than when I recently laid eyes on Kylie Jenner's shower.