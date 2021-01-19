What Is Going On With Kylie Jenner’s Water Pressure?

Over the weekend, Jenner showed off her shower on Instagram stories, and there's no way I'm the only one who literally shivered when I saw the space. From floor to ceiling, the shower is lined with black and pink marble, all enclosed with a glass door. There is no soap, shampoo, or even a Kylie skin product in sight. The empty stall seems cold, but as anyone who has ever showered knows, there is a way to remedy that — crank up that hot water and let the steam fog up all that glass and stone. Unfortunately, as many on social media have pointed out that, in this shower, that doesn't seem to be an option.