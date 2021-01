Everyone Getting In On The Action In Netflix’s Outside the Wire

There's nothing quite like a dystopian war fantasy flick to kick off the chaotic year that is 2021 Outside the Wire Netflix’s is the sort of CGI-heavy action film that attempts to tackle a whole smattering of timely topics: the ethics of nuclear and drone warfare, artificial intelligence, racism, and a seemingly inevitable civil war, all set against the backdrop of personal growth and reckoning. The year is 2036. Damson Idris plays Lieutenant Thomas Harp, a drone pilot who is deployed to a war zone, where he’s partnered up with a top-secret android officer Leo ( Anthony Mackie ). Together, they’re tasked with stopping a nuclear attack that would undoubtedly wipe out a good portion of the earth’s inhabitants.