A Detailed Timeline Of Night Stalker Richard Ramirez’ Crimes

Ramirez then breaks into Bill Carns and Inez Erickson’s home. He shoots Carns three times in the head and tells Erikson he’s the Night Stalker and that she must swear to love Satan. After raping her, he tetlls her, “Tell them the Night Stalker was here.” Erikson later gives officials a description of Ramirez and they are able to find the stolen car in Los Angeles. There’s a single fingerprint on the mirror that matches Ramirez’s. “We know who you are now, and soon everyone else will,” officials say when releasing an 1984 mugshot of his. “There will be no place you can hide.”