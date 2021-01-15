My Respectful Thirst For Malcolm X Was Reinforced By One Night In Miami

In One Night in Miami, X is desperate and heartbroken about the trajectory of his career, the safety of his family, and the welfare of his community. The film finds X teetering dangerously close to the edge of an emotional breakdown. From the activist’s nervous tick (hitching up his signature glasses) to his gangly gait to his stutter in moments of passion, Ben-Adir accurately channels X from start to finish. Just as importantly, he captures the overwhelmingly attractive aura of the Black icon, even in the fragility of his last days. His X is so fully dedicated to the well-being of the Black community that it literally reduces him to tears — a scene which personally had me swooning in my seat (don't act like you're not turned on by vulnerability).