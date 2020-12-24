Bath & Body Works Just Announced Its Biggest After-Christmas Sale Ever

The best part about shopping after the holidays is that the stakes are low. You don't need to pay an extra $12 for express shipping to make sure presents are wrapped and delivered by Christmas Eve, and at this point you might even have a nice little year-end bonus or Amex gift card burning a hole in your wallet, which makes it easier to treat yourself to a rather large Bath & Body Works order.
Plus, when your post-holiday shopping coincides with a really good sale, you're winning all around — and that's exactly what's happening at Bath & Body Works: The day after Christmas, B&BW is dropping its blowout semi-annual sale, offering markdowns up to 75% off.
Starting Saturday, December 26th, the retailer's much-anticipated semi-annual sale is happening in stores and online, with huge deals and major markdowns on everything from best-selling 3-wick candles to top-rated foaming hand soaps.
Whether you're shopping for body care or home fragrance, you can stock up on the brand's beloved seasonal scents from the Christmas vault, like Fresh Balsam or Winter Candy Apple. Plus, for all you longtime Bath & Body Works stans, the brand is also bringing back some of its most iconic retired fragrances — like Secret Wonderland, Honeysuckle, and Sensual Amber — for the duration of the sale period.
But no matter if you're grabbing throwback body lotion that brings you back to middle school or an essential, like lemon-fresh hand soap (or sanitizer), you'll want to shop this sale as early as possible — because the 75%-off offers are only good while supplies last.
