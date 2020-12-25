The Director Of Promising Young Woman Breaks Down That Devastating Twist

But what if Cassie hadn’t had a contingency plan? Part of what makes Promising Young Woman so viscerally uncomfortable is that it challenges the viewer to rethink old assumptions. Cassie may be the hero in this particular narrative — Fennell calls her “an avenging angel” — but how many times have we laughed off a similar character who was simply framed as hysterical or obsessive? How easy would it have been for Al and Joe to keep on telling the story about the crazy girl from med school who dressed as a stripper and tried to blame them for her problems?

“In a Fatal Attraction movie, she's psycho,” Fennell said. “[Promising Young Woman] is playing on all these tropes. We see how it’s not just [about] the action that’s in the movie. It’s the aftermath. It’s how people cover it up. It’s how people rewrite things.”