COVID-Denying Politicians Are Getting Vaccinated First, & Yes, We’re Furious

If this makes you angry,you're not alone — and you're totally right to feel that way. The reason these hypocritical politicians are now receiving the vaccine is what’s known as “continuity of governance” — a principle that ensures the government can continue to function under dire and catastrophic circumstances . But GOP politicians seemed little if at all concerned about the government’s ability to function when they were attending super-spreader events sans masks or eschewing social distancing safety measures . This recklessness led to the infection of key politicians, White House staff, members of Trump’s cabinet, and the President of the United States himself. But did they care? No. Instead, Republican congressmen wore gas masks on the House floor in jest, joking about a virus that has killed hundreds of thousands and put millions out of work. So watching these same people jump to the front of the vaccination line is bearing witness to an abomination — a crime committed against the very people they are sworn to represent and protect.