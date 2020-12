All The Blues Classics Reimagined On The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Soundtrack

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom isn't a conventional biopic . Instead of tracing seminal artist Ma Rainey's (Viola Davis) career, the Netflix film walks us through a day in her life, which mostly consists of a recording session with her jug band and exploitative white producer . But in the film's brief timeline, we see several Ma Rainey performances: Early on, she sings for an adoring crowd, and later, she plays a quick, impromptu tune on the piano. We also meet her in the recording studio, where she clashes with ambitious trumpet player Levee (Chadwick Boseman).