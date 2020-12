Ali Larter Responds To Leonard Roberts’ Claims Of Toxic & Racist Behavior On Heroes

Larter didn't originally respond to Variety's initial request for comment, but after the essay's publication, she released a statement acknowledging the allegations and apologizing to Roberts . “I am deeply saddened to hear about Leonard Roberts’s experience on Heroes and I am heartbroken reading his perception of our relationship, which absolutely doesn’t match my memory nor experience on the show," Larter told TVLine. "I respect Leonard as an artist and I applaud him or anyone using their voice and platform. I am truly sorry for any role I may have played in his painful experience during that time and I wish him and his family the very best.” Refinery29 reached out to Larter but did not hear back at the time of publishing.