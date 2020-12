Jupiter Is Entering Aquarius For The First Time In 12 Years, & It’s Great News For 2021

She explains that while Jupiter was in Capricorn, it wanted us to focus on achieving our goals and accumulating wealth — which for many meant just making ends meet during a global pandemic . But in the progressive sign of the water bearer, it's a different story. "In Aquarius, the influence of Jupiter is more focused on the openness and expansion of the mind, the search for freedom, and the real value of individuality," Montúfar says. "Social activism, cooperation, and technology receive more attention, as we are encouraged to think outside the box and see the world from an 'us' instead of a 'me' perspective." In other words, Jupiter in Aquarius brings us some intense activist energy.