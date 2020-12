Chloé Zhao doesn’t just make movies — she lives them. Prior to filming her acclaimed film The Rider , she spent months living with the Lakota Sioux on the Pine Ridge Reservation in the badlands of South Dakota, getting to know the subjects of her docudrama. While on-set for Nomadland, she, along with lead Frances McDormand, and a few crew members, lived out of vans, experiencing the life of the modern day nomads the film so tenderly portrays. That intense approach goes a long way towards explaining what makes her films so special: She meets her subjects where they are, without expectations or judgement.