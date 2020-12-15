Reminder: Your December Belongs To The Bachelorette Now

There’s no getting around the loneliness that often comes with this time of year, especially during a pandemic. And although no TV show can replace your favorite annual holiday party or tradition, The Bachelorette will, at least, keep you even busy and distracted: for the rest of the month, the show will be airing back-to-back episodes each week. As in, four hours of television each week. And if the season promo (and Bachelorette history) has taught us anything, it's that these last few episodes, including After The Final Rose, will be full of tears, confessions, and heartbreak.
With seven contestants still in the running and a rapidly-approaching December 22 finale, The Bachelorette is doubling up on episodes this week and next. The newest update to Tayshia’s love story — along with a COVID-safe Men Tell All special — will air Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. EST. Then, her final four will head to hometowns on December 15. The season will wrap up with back-to-back episodes, which will likely include fantasy suite week and a Final Rose Ceremony, on December 21 and December 22.
There's also always a chance that, like the franchise's last Bachelorette, Tayshia gets an extra After the Final Rose episode. A live special would be difficult to film safely, but the Bachelorette team might be up for the challenge: the show has already tweaked many parts of this season, from group date activities to a new filming location, to follow safety precautions. Tuesday’s “hometowns” episode will look different, too, with families entering the Bachelorette bubble at La Quinta Resort & Spa instead of inviting Tayshia (and camera crews) into their homes across the country.
Historically speaking, The Bachelorette always airs on Mondays, but this year’s atypical filming and production schedule led to an atypical fall premiere — and a scheduling clash with Dancing with the Stars. But now that DWTS is over, The Bachelor can reclaim ABC’s Monday night time slot.
And if you’re a faithful member of Bachelor Nation, just consider your Monday evenings booked until March. The Bachelor is scheduled to return January 4, less than two weeks after Tayshia’s season ends. Not that anyone’s complaining, though; now, more than ever, it’s just nice to have something to look forward to every week.
And if you’re a faithful member of Bachelor Nation, just consider your Monday evenings booked until March. The Bachelor is scheduled to return January 4, less than two weeks after Tayshia’s season ends. Not that anyone’s complaining, though; now, more than ever, it’s just nice to have something to look forward to every week.