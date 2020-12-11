14 Comedies To Watch If You’re Cooped Up With Family Right Now

Finding a movie your whole family can watch together can be tricky. One minute you think Love Actually is a safe bet, and the next thing you know you're watching that scene with the stand-in sex in front of your grandma and eight-year-old niece. To avoid situations like this, you should probably check out this list of funny family comedy movies that you can stream right now.
Whether you're a parent yourself or one of the many people who've moved back in with family in 2020, if you're dealing with a wide age range, choosing a movie that will suit everyone is hard. You don't want much violence. You don't want any awkward sex scenes. You can't have too much swearing if there's little ones around. It's a lot to navigate.
We're here to help. We've rounded up animated flicks, old classics, and plenty of movies that you probably watched as a kid yourself. Got a lot of time to kill with your fam? Several of these have popular sequels that are streaming, too.
That's right, you don't have to waste time searching through streaming service after streaming service while everyone gets bored. We've gathered 14 perfect movies, and their respective streaming services, right here.