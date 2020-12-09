HBO’s Wild New Doc Tells The Story Of A Snake-Wielding Preacher From Alabama

Pentecostal Holiness churches that practice snake handling during services see it as a demonstration of a strength of faith, and take the passage Mark 16:17-18 of the Bible literally. “And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover,” it reads.